EMPD monitoring protest action in Vosloorus

Demonstrators barricaded roads with burning tyres and rubble early this morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) are on the scene of a protest in Vosloorus on Tuesday morning.

EMPD's Kobedi Mokheseng says: “Sam Sekoati, MC Botha, Moagi Street by the Basothong hostel, all those roads are barricaded with burning tyres, rocks and rubble since 4:30am and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”

The reason for the protest is still unknown.