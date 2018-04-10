EFF in NMB accuses DA of abusing council proceedings

A special council sitting to debate the removal of the mayor, chief whip and all current portfolio heads of committees was abruptly ended on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of abusing council proceedings.

The buzz outside the Nelson Mandela Bay council chambers died down following another botched special sitting.

Bouts of heckling dominated council proceedings, much like they did at the last meeting.

Councillors where afforded the opportunity on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela ahead of the proceedings starting.

EFF council leader Zilindile Vena speculates the DA is unsure about its support when votes will be cast.

Mayor Athol Trollip reflects on the proceedings breaking down after DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga paid respects to Madikizela-Mandela.

"I really want to appeal to the media who were present today, to tell the story as it is. Was it the speaker who wanted to collapse the council or was it the opposition parties who wanted to collapse the council? Report it as it is. One hand went up after the other to make sure the council descended into chaos."

The mayor has also took to social media and criticised the opposition in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The opposition in the Nelson Mandela Bay council is deliberately destructive and can only be described as disgraceful. They refused to allow the DA cllr Nqaba Bhanga to pay tribute to Mama Winnie Mandela. What kind of Democracy do we have under this behavior. — Athol Trollip (@AtholT) April 10, 2018

The ANC’s Andile Lungisa says the special sitting will have to be rescheduled to deal with outstanding matters within the next 14 days.

TROLLIP ‘REMAINS FOCUSED’ ON SERVING RESIDENTS

The DA in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro says it will not be deterred by some opposition parties to fulfil its mandate.

Opposition party members favouring the DA say it was clear, ahead of the gathering, some councillors wanted to disrupt proceedings again.

The meeting descended into chaos when Patriotic Alliance and DA representatives paid their respects to Madikizela-Mandela.

Trollip says he remains focused on serving the metro’s residents.

“We were ready for the debate the last time we met. We were ready to debate the motions today. But we’re not going to be held to ransom by people who cannot respect democratic outcomes, which are that we have a coalition government in the city and they have work to do.”

The speaker's office says the opposition will have to get the support of 61 out of 120 councillors to have these motions back on the agenda.

