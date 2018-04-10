Denel staff, management welcome new interim board

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan named the new directors on Monday, saying it was the first step towards restoring good governance at the ailing state-owned arms maker.

CAPE TOWN - Management and staff at Denel have welcomed the appointment of its new interim board.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan named the new directors on Monday, saying it was the first step towards restoring good governance at the ailing state-owned arms maker.

In a statement, Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe says the new board members bring a range of skills in finance, law, defence and other areas.

Group executive for communications and public affairs, Vuyelwa Qinga, says the appointment of the new board marks a new beginning for staff and management at Denel.

“We’re entering a new chapter, we are hopeful, we are excited, we welcome them.”

Led by former Airports Company of South Africa CEO Monhla Hlahla, the new board’s biggest task is to sort out Denel’s dire financial situation.

“We’re very much aligned with them; we agree that the liquidity issue is very urgent and needs to be addressed as soon as possible.”

Also on the board’s to-do list is to review the management team’s effectiveness and major contracts.