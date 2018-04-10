Denel staff, management welcome new interim board
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan named the new directors on Monday, saying it was the first step towards restoring good governance at the ailing state-owned arms maker.
CAPE TOWN - Management and staff at Denel have welcomed the appointment of its new interim board.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan named the new directors on Monday, saying it was the first step towards restoring good governance at the ailing state-owned arms maker.
In a statement, Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe says the new board members bring a range of skills in finance, law, defence and other areas.
Group executive for communications and public affairs, Vuyelwa Qinga, says the appointment of the new board marks a new beginning for staff and management at Denel.
“We’re entering a new chapter, we are hopeful, we are excited, we welcome them.”
Led by former Airports Company of South Africa CEO Monhla Hlahla, the new board’s biggest task is to sort out Denel’s dire financial situation.
“We’re very much aligned with them; we agree that the liquidity issue is very urgent and needs to be addressed as soon as possible.”
Also on the board’s to-do list is to review the management team’s effectiveness and major contracts.
More in Business
-
SA's east platinum belt hit by over 400 social unrest incidents since 2016
-
Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown
-
Reserve Bank probes sale of Tegeta shares to offshore company
-
Gupta business rescuers denied access to business premises
-
Eskom: Gordhan to decide on Mark Lamberti’s replacement
-
[LISTEN] High flyer: Top drone maker opens first SA store
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.