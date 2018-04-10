DA: New recall clause has nothing to do with De Lille

As the battle between Patricia de Lille and the DA drags on, the party says it has not amended its constitution to get rid of her.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reiterated that its newly adopted recall clause has nothing to with the storm around Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

It says it also can't retroactively use the clause adopted by its federal congress over the weekend to remove her from office.

But it says recent events have necessitated a means for the party to remove an office bearer in which it has lost confidence.

As the battle between De Lille and the DA drags on, the party says it has not amended its constitution to get rid of her.

Rather party spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe says the recall clause is about accountability.

“This is an opportunity for us as the leadership of the organisation to now say going forward when there are challenges, we have this leeway to recall mayors or any other public representative.”

The party says it has no problem with De Lille's disciplinary proceedings being held in public if decided by the panels.

One of the disciplinary panels has already ruled against it.

The DA says the allegations against De Lille indicate that she has failed in her duties, and it wants to finalise the matter as soon as possible.