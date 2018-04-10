Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Mam’ Winnie’s birthplace

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death has sparked widespread debates on how she should be remembered.

BIZANA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the birthplace of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Mbhongweni Village, Eastern Cape, while preparations are underway for the African National Congress (ANC)'s official memorial service in Bizana.

Monday (9 April) marked exactly a week since the struggle icon died after a long illness.

Her death has sparked widespread debates on how she should be remembered and how far reaching her impact was on the liberation struggle outside of her former husband Nelson Mandela’s political life.

The people of the Eastern Cape will have the opportunity to say their final goodbyes to the woman affectionately known as the "mother of the nation".

ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at Mbongweni Village, Mbizana, to pay visit the Madikizela family. This is the birthplace and home of Mana Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela pic.twitter.com/lnnX0zf28o — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 10, 2018

Perhaps it’s the conspiring of the heavens that Madikizela-Mandela’s official memorial by the ANC is on the 25th anniversary of the death of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani.

In fact, the news that Hani had been murdered is one of the few times the country saw Madikizela-Mandela break down publicly.

It’s also public knowledge that the two approached the liberation struggle with the same vigour and defiance against the apartheid regime.

Preparations at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium are well underway with hundreds of schoolchildren and adults making their way into the venue.

Some can be heard singing Madikizela-Mandela “uzulale ngoxolo” (rest in peace).

The venue has the capacity to cater for 15,000 people.

