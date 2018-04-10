Popular Topics
Correctional Services Dept: We'll find escapees and get them to face justice

The detainees escaped from the Johannesburg prison, known as Sun City, on Monday morning by breaking through the facility’s windows.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department is optimistic about its chances of recapturing 16 inmates who escaped from the Johannesburg prison.

The detainees escaped from the prison, known as Sun City, on Monday morning by breaking through the facility’s windows.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says that the awaiting trial inmates are considered dangerous.

“We will find them and get them to face justice. Whether it’s one, two or five who have escaped it’s a matter of concern. We really have to investigate this matter, find out how this happened and who the on-duty officers were. It does look like a laborious process.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

