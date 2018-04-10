Correctional Services Dept: We'll find escapees and get them to face justice

The detainees escaped from the Johannesburg prison, known as Sun City, on Monday morning by breaking through the facility’s windows.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department is optimistic about its chances of recapturing 16 inmates who escaped from the Johannesburg prison.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says that the awaiting trial inmates are considered dangerous.

“We will find them and get them to face justice. Whether it’s one, two or five who have escaped it’s a matter of concern. We really have to investigate this matter, find out how this happened and who the on-duty officers were. It does look like a laborious process.”

In case you missed it, 16 ESCAPED PRISONERS FROM JOHANNESBURG PRISON (SUN CITY)



Department of Correctional Services has released the names and photographs of all 16 escaped prisoners.



Contact SAPS immediately with any info.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/1KfsdrxpNO — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) April 9, 2018

