Cops probe shooting incident at ANC meeting

The police's Thulani Zwane has confirmed the incident and says no injuries were reported.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating after guns were fired into the air at an African National Congress (ANC) regional meeting in Howick.
Video footage has emerged showing an altercation between security personnel who had guns in their hands at the Moses Mabhida region meeting on Monday.
An ANC meeting in howick descended into chaos after branch members stormed the venue. A tree stand-off between them and bodyguard ensued. Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/m3HRpiVr0Q— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) April 10, 2018
