City of Joburg launches Diepsloot reservoir

Close to 8,000 households in the area will have access to constant water supply.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has on Tuesday launched the opening of a reservoir which will provide constant water supply to Diepsloot.

Close to 8,000 households in the area will have access to constant water supply, with the construction of a 25 mega-litre reservoir that comes with a storage retention capacity of 28 hours.

This comes after years of complaints from residents in Diepsloot, who said the government had forgotten about their need for clean water.

The city’s MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Nico de Jager said: “It’s going to make a difference to the lives of some of our customers who’ve only been able to access water during off-peak hours.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)