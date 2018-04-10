City of JHB says made attempts to address dilapidated buildings
City officials were reacting to questions raised about what it did to prevent Monday's incident in which 3 children died and 2 others were injured when a building collapsed in Doornfontein.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it made several attempts to seek the help of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) in addressing the plight of families living in dilapidated buildings in the city centre, to no avail.
City officials were reacting to questions raised about what it did to prevent Monday's incident in which three children died and two others were injured when a building partially collapsed on them in Doornfontein.
The accident prompted the release of a statement by the rights institute, which blamed city officials, claiming they delayed the process of providing families with safe alternative accommodation.
But the city's Tony Taverna Turison says this is untrue.
“If we are going to find alternative accommodation it is vital that we conduct an occupancy audit. It was Seri’s request that we have to have them present for such audits. I have correspondence begging Seri to assist the city in conducting this audit. This never happened.”
