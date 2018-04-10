Popular Topics
City of Ekurhuleni to commemorate anniversary of Chris Hani's assassination

Hani was killed outside his home on the eve of the country's democracy by Polish national Janus Walusz, with the help of Clive Derby-Lewis.

FILE: Chris Hani Memorial. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: Chris Hani Memorial. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The late South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani will be remembered today.

The City of Ekurhuleni will commemorate the 25th anniversary of his assassination.

Hani was killed outside his home on the eve of the country's democracy by Polish national Janus Walusz, with the help of Clive Derby-Lewis.

Ekurhuleni MMC for Arts and Culture Dora Mlambo says: “For the Chris Hani commemoration, we’re going to do the wreath laying and then the tour for wall remembrance. At about 6 at Boksburg, we’ve got a memorial letter that will be done by Lindiwe Zulu.”

A photographic exhibition depicting Hani’s life will be open to the public for free from 21st of April to 21 May at the springs art gallery.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA