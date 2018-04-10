City of CT to spend R19m to provide recreational spaces for communities
Mayoral committee member JP Smith says nearly 90% of the allocated funds will be used in Manenberg and Gugulethu.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town will spend more than R19 million on upgrading various communities.
Mayoral committee member JP Smith says nearly 90% of the allocated funds will be used in Manenberg and Gugulethu.
In Manenberg, R10 million has been earmarked for the implementation of an integrated precinct, designed by the Violence Prevention through Urban Upgrading Programme.
Smith says in Gugulethu, R7 million has been earmarked for an integrated park at the Gugulethu Sports Ground.
“Quality recreational spaces are crucial to helping communities thrive. Not only do they provide an outlet to the young people to engage in constructive activities, but it's also an opportunity for communities to reclaim their spaces that are often turned into wastelands by those with criminal intentions.”
Popular in Local
-
Caster Semenya breaks Commonwealth Games 1,500m record to win gold
-
Lindiwe Hani says no longer seeking answers to father’s death
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Gigaba seeks report, strategy on managing long queues at Home Affairs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.