City of CT to spend R19m to provide recreational spaces for communities

Mayoral committee member JP Smith says nearly 90% of the allocated funds will be used in Manenberg and Gugulethu.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town will spend more than R19 million on upgrading various communities.

In Manenberg, R10 million has been earmarked for the implementation of an integrated precinct, designed by the Violence Prevention through Urban Upgrading Programme.

Smith says in Gugulethu, R7 million has been earmarked for an integrated park at the Gugulethu Sports Ground.

“Quality recreational spaces are crucial to helping communities thrive. Not only do they provide an outlet to the young people to engage in constructive activities, but it's also an opportunity for communities to reclaim their spaces that are often turned into wastelands by those with criminal intentions.”