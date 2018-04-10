Bonteheuwel councillor involves parents of gansgters to fight gangersterim
Angus McKenzie says sporadic shootouts mean community members young and old live in fear on a daily basis.
CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel councillor is focusing on parents in the fight against gangsterism.
Councillor Angus McKenzie says sporadic shootouts mean community members, young and old, live in fear on a daily basis.
McKenzie says more police visibility won't stop gangsterism.
He believes what is needed are homes led by parents who are equally committed, despite the challenges.
“So I’m going to people’s homes that are affected by the gang activity but I’m also going to the parents of gangsters. Taking this matter extremely seriously, this is probably one of the most pressing issues affecting out people on the Cape Flats today.”
