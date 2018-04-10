Basic Education to see massive budget cuts in EC, FS & NW
DA MP Ian Ollis says this will affect the eradication of pit toilets, mud schools and the provision of quality education.
CAPE TOWN - Massive budget cuts in basic education are on the cards for the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West.
Despite being the most troubled province, the Eastern Cape Education Department will be the hardest hit with a budget baseline reduction of more than R325 million in the 2018/19 financial year.
The Free State will receive a cut of almost 35 million and the North West just under 82 million.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has responded to a question from DA MP Ian Ollis, who asked which provinces will see a decrease in their provincial education budgets.
Ollis says the Basic Education budget will see a cut of R7 billion over the medium-term three-year period.
He says this will affect the eradication of pit toilets, mud schools and the provision of quality education.
MPs will debate the Education budget in the coming months, as well as 40 other budget votes which make up South Africa's R1.3 trillion budget.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Caster Semenya breaks Commonwealth Games 1,500m record to win gold
-
'#WinnieMandela will not rest in peace until land returned to people'
-
Eskom inquiry struggling to serve summons to Guptas, Duduzane Zuma
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
EFF in NMB accuses DA of abusing council proceedings
-
Gupta business rescuers denied access to business premises
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.