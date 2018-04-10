Basic Education to see massive budget cuts in EC, FS & NW

DA MP Ian Ollis says this will affect the eradication of pit toilets, mud schools and the provision of quality education.

CAPE TOWN - Massive budget cuts in basic education are on the cards for the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West.

Despite being the most troubled province, the Eastern Cape Education Department will be the hardest hit with a budget baseline reduction of more than R325 million in the 2018/19 financial year.

The Free State will receive a cut of almost 35 million and the North West just under 82 million.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has responded to a question from DA MP Ian Ollis, who asked which provinces will see a decrease in their provincial education budgets.

Ollis says the Basic Education budget will see a cut of R7 billion over the medium-term three-year period.

MPs will debate the Education budget in the coming months, as well as 40 other budget votes which make up South Africa's R1.3 trillion budget.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)