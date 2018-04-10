Popular Topics
Baleka Mbete pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Hundreds of mourners celebrated the life of Madikizela-Mandela at a memorial service in Cape Town on Monday night.

FILE: Baleka Mbete during the nominations process at the ANC's national conference on 17 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart and Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete has praised Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for her fearlessness and for giving her life to the country.

Hundreds of people travelled to the OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha.

People sang, danced and celebrated Madikizela-Mandela's legacy.

She was described as a fearless fighter and a mother to all.

Mbete says Madikizela-Mandela was a hard worker and remained a member of Parliament until the very end.

Mbete says she was a peacemaker and held no grudges.

“That is why when she was celebrating 80 in her most beautiful moment, you saw her bringing together [Julius] Malema on this side and Cyril [Ramaphosa] on the other side. People thought that she and Cyril were enemies.”

Mbete adds that Madikizela-Mandela wasn't afraid to speak up if something was wrong.

“So right up until the end she was speaking her mind, so she would correct the organisation. She would say when things were not right.”

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

