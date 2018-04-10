Angry Mashaba says Doornfontein wall collapse could have been avoided

Three children died when a wall came down on them on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg has confirmed that it will provide counselling for the families of the children killed in the Doornfontein building collapse.

Three children died when a wall came down on them on Monday.

It's understood the kids were playing at the time of the tragedy. A fourth child survived.

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that investigations are underway.

“I’m more than disappointed. I’m angry because the reason why I’m angry is because this is an accident that could have been avoided.”

At the same time, Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says it’s been very difficult to convince people not to live in many of the dilapidated buildings in the city.

“Going forward, I think we need to deal with these situations without any delays. It’s very difficult to persuade or convince people not to occupy these buildings but they keep on coming back. I believe the owner of the building is here; we really need to speak to him.”

#Doornfontein This is where the building has collapsed in Doornfontein (Johannesburg city center) killing three children, its understood the wall caved in while the trio were playing. [KS] pic.twitter.com/ViCyigPC4s — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018