AIC to back DA's Trollip to prevent ANC regaining control of NMB

Party officials have vowed to vote against an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-sponsored motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip when it is debated in council today.

Democratic Alliance federal chair and Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip at the party's elective congress on 8 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
4 hours ago

PORT ELIZABETH – The African Independent Congress (AIC) says the party is siding with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to prevent the African National Congress (ANC) from regaining control of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

Party officials have vowed to vote against an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-sponsored motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip when it is debated in council on Tuesday.

Special council proceedings descended into chaos when opposition parties failed to agree on the agenda for the meeting two weeks ago.

Trollip's support in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council will be put to the test when councillors vote on whether or not to boot him from his position.

The AIC's Tshonono Buyeye says their support for the DA is aimed at taking a punch at the ANC.

“Anything that will be of assistance to the ANC, the AIC will not support.”

Patriotic Alliance councillor, Marlon Daniels, claims that the EFF did not consult other parties prior to their decision, seeking Trollip's removal.

“That’s the arrogance of the EFF, as well as the arrogance of the ANC because they should have consulted with some of the role-players in the room. Shall we not call them in?”

Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack, who's also facing a motion of no confidence, says he'd like today's meeting to proceed in an orderly manner.

