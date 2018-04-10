71 of 164 landfills operational in WC as waste crisis looms

The province could soon face a waste crisis with many rubbish dumps filling up fast.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department has warned that the province's landfill sites could reach full capacity in less than a year.

The province could soon face a waste crisis with many rubbish dumps filling up fast.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan says that of the 164 landfill sites in the Western Cape, only 71 are operational.

He says the rest are in various stages of rehabilitation.

“Some areas have up to 55 years but there are others we’re more concerned about.”

Plastic Recycling South Africa's Janine Basson says because South Africans don't see collection points or have recyclable items collected from homes, they think it isn't happening or worth it.

“We believe the South African public has a key role to play in recycling. It’s for this reason that we encourage the public to recycle wherever possible, to use their influence and buying power to demand products that contain recycled content.”

Styan says the department plans to address the issue through its integrated waste management plan, which includes public awareness and education.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)