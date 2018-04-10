53 people arrested in George for various crimes

Police spokesperson Dumile Gwavu says the suspects, aged between 16 and 74, will appear in court this week.

CAPE TOWN - Fifty-three people have been arrested in Thembalethu, George, for various crimes.

Gwavu added that the suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from dealing in liquor without a license, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

Gwavu said: “The suspects, all females, were arrested for crimes ranging from riotous behaviour, theft, warrant of arrest, drunken disorderedly, possession of dagga, assault and drunkenness.”