53 people arrested in George for various crimes
Police spokesperson Dumile Gwavu says the suspects, aged between 16 and 74, will appear in court this week.
CAPE TOWN - Fifty-three people have been arrested in Thembalethu, George, for various crimes.
Gwavu added that the suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from dealing in liquor without a license, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.
Gwavu said: “The suspects, all females, were arrested for crimes ranging from riotous behaviour, theft, warrant of arrest, drunken disorderedly, possession of dagga, assault and drunkenness.”
