#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
During a provincial ANC memorial for Madikizela Mandela at UJ’s Soweto campus, the congress told members that it was disrespectful of Mbeki to label the stalwart as populist.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has called on former president Thabo Mbeki to apologise for statements he made recently regarding the late struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela Mandela.
The memorial is part of other events held across the country to honour the freedom fighter who died last week.
Cosas president John Macheke says the congress will not stop demanding for an apology from Mbeki until he issues one.
He says they have taken many life lessons from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and that she should be recognised for her contributions.
In her honour, Macheke says the congress plans to name its heritage site after her.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
