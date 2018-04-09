WC govt says drop in dam levels remains a concern
The average level for dams across the Western Cape stands at 17.1%. Last year this time, the dams were at 23.3%.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape local government department says the drop in dam levels in the province remains a pressing concern.
The provincial local government's James-Brent Styan says the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre is assessing the water situation on an on-going basis.
He adds that over the next few months, rainfall is expected and he is urging the public to take pro-active precautions.
“We want to urge the public to take some proactive measures, clearing out gutters downpipes and runoff channels around dwellings to ensure that when water comes that it could run off freely and easily. Their small proactive measures could do a lot to help protect families from localised flooding.”
Styan says they're also urging residents to use water sparingly.
“We also want to continue to urge the public to use as little water as possible even if it should rain outside. We need to allow the system to recover as far as possible with the eye on the coming period from December.”
