WC Correctional Services says working to clamp down on prison warden attacks
Two officials were stabbed at the Goodwood Prison Sunday in an attack believed to be related to prison gangs.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Correctional Services says its working closely with police crime intelligence to clamp down on attacks on prison wardens.
In the wake of the incident, Western Cape Prison Commissioner Delekile Klaas on Monday met with provincial Police Commissioner Kombinkosi Jula to discuss spiralling gang activity in prisons and to improve early detection.
The attack on prison wardens at the Goodwood facility follows another incident in January when four correctional officials had boiling water thrown at them by inmates during a search operation at Pollsmoor.
Correctional services provincial spokesperson Simphiwe Xako says the Goodwood attack has again emphasised understaffing issues.
“We see there is a spiralling pattern in the attack on our members, now we need to be proactive.”
He adds inmates are constantly looking for ways to escape and prisons need to tighten security.
A criminal case has been opened against the offender responsible for Sunday's attack and a police investigation is currently underway at the prison.
