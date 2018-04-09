Popular Topics
US officials deny reports of US strike on Syria

The US denial followed a report by Syrian state television of loud explosions heard near the T-4 airfield in the Syrian city of Homs in the early hours of Monday.

A member of Syria's pro-government forces walks past damaged structures in the town of Mudyara, formerly held by opposition groups, in the center of the eastern Ghouta region as regime troops carry on with their assault on the rebel-held enclave, just outside the capital Damascus. Picture: AFP.
A member of Syria's pro-government forces walks past damaged structures in the town of Mudyara, formerly held by opposition groups, in the center of the eastern Ghouta region as regime troops carry on with their assault on the rebel-held enclave, just outside the capital Damascus. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

WASHINGTON – Several US officials said on Sunday there was no truth to reports that the US military had launched air strikes against a Syrian government air base.

The US denial followed a report by Syrian state television of loud explosions heard near the T-4 airfield in the Syrian city of Homs in the early hours of Monday that was believed to have been targeted in a suspected US missile strike.

That followed a warning by US President Donald Trump on Sunday that there would be a “big price to pay” after medical aid groups reported dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria.

