US officials deny reports of US strike on Syria
The US denial followed a report by Syrian state television of loud explosions heard near the T-4 airfield in the Syrian city of Homs in the early hours of Monday.
WASHINGTON – Several US officials said on Sunday there was no truth to reports that the US military had launched air strikes against a Syrian government air base.
That followed a warning by US President Donald Trump on Sunday that there would be a “big price to pay” after medical aid groups reported dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria.
