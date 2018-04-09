UCT lecture theatre to be renamed in Chris Hani's honour
The ceremony will be attended by the Hani family and Deputy Minister of Public Works and deputy secretary-general of the SACP Jeremy Cronin - who will give the keynote address.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT) will mark the 25th anniversary of the late Chris Hani's death by renaming one of its lecture theatres after the anti-apartheid struggle hero.
Hani was assassinated in his Dawn Parl home driveway on 10 April 1993, just over a year before the dawn of democracy in South Africa.
Hani was secretary-general of the South African Communist Party (SACP) at the time of his death.
UCT will hold an official ceremony to rename its Science Lecture Theatre to the Chris Hani Lecture Theatre on 25 April.
The ceremony will be attended by the Hani family and Deputy Minister of Public Works and deputy secretary-general of the SACP Jeremy Cronin - who will give the keynote address.
"The renaming of buildings is just one part of a multifaceted transformation project committed
to overcoming the legacy of apartheid and colonialism in the university system - and to make UCT a home to all," the university says.
"It is symbolic of a transformation not only on the UCT campus but more importantly of our attitudes and values. UCT recognises that there is still a long way to go with the process of transformation, but one thing that is certain is that the renaming of each building symbolises an important milestone on our journey as a university."
Popular in Local
-
'End of the road for Pistorius' in leave to appeal matter
-
16 prisoners escape from Joburg's 'Sun City' prison
-
Pick n Pay denies sharing storage facility with mortuary
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
Pretoria building houses mortuary, food storage facility
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.