UCT lecture theatre to be renamed in Chris Hani's honour

The ceremony will be attended by the Hani family and Deputy Minister of Public Works and deputy secretary-general of the SACP Jeremy Cronin - who will give the keynote address.

This photo taken on 7 December 1991 shows newly elected secretary general of South African Communist Party (SACP) Chris Hani speaking at a press conference. Picture: AFP.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT) will mark the 25th anniversary of the late Chris Hani's death by renaming one of its lecture theatres after the anti-apartheid struggle hero.

Hani was assassinated in his Dawn Parl home driveway on 10 April 1993, just over a year before the dawn of democracy in South Africa.

Hani was secretary-general of the South African Communist Party (SACP) at the time of his death.

UCT will hold an official ceremony to rename its Science Lecture Theatre to the Chris Hani Lecture Theatre on 25 April.

"The renaming of buildings is just one part of a multifaceted transformation project committed
to overcoming the legacy of apartheid and colonialism in the university system - and to make UCT a home to all," the university says.

"It is symbolic of a transformation not only on the UCT campus but more importantly of our attitudes and values. UCT recognises that there is still a long way to go with the process of transformation, but one thing that is certain is that the renaming of each building symbolises an important milestone on our journey as a university."

