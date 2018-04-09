The message is FAKE! Education MEC says school is on tomorrow

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has responded to what appears to a be a message on WhatsApp informing pupils not to go back to school on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reacted to a fake message being spread on messaging and social media platforms, confirming government schools in the province will open on Tuesday as scheduled.

In a Facebook post, which includes an image of the message, the MEC appeals to people to ignore what appears to be an announcement from authorities or teachers.

The fake notification claims that the second term of the school year will resume on 16 April, and not on Tuesday the 10th as scheduled.

The message, which seemingly was posted as a WhatsApp story, says the postponement is due to the nation mourning the death of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

But Lesufi says schools are reopening as scheduled.