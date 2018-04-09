Taxify partners with Namola app to improve driver safety

The services have introduced a panic button for drivers that promises a 90 second response time.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the murder of 21-year-old Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo in Pretoria last month, the e-hailing service has joined forces with the Namola safety app in an effort to improve driver safety.

The services have introduced a panic button for drivers that promises a 90 second response time, while activation also allows drivers to share GPS coordinates and the nature of the emergency.

Ngcobo died when he was kidnapped and stuffed into the boot of his vehicle which was set alight.

Namola chief ambassador Yusuf Abramjee said: “This partnership will go a long way to get help fast, to protect the taxi drivers and we hope it will give them a sense of security as well.”

At the same time, the police's Daniel Mavimbela has reiterated a call for information that could lead to an arrest.

“Our investigating officer is apparently following all the leads and none of them has led to a breakthrough.”

