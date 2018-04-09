Taxify partners with Namola app to improve driver safety
The services have introduced a panic button for drivers that promises a 90 second response time.
JOHANNESBURG - Following the murder of 21-year-old Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo in Pretoria last month, the e-hailing service has joined forces with the Namola safety app in an effort to improve driver safety.
The services have introduced a panic button for drivers that promises a 90 second response time, while activation also allows drivers to share GPS coordinates and the nature of the emergency.
Ngcobo died when he was kidnapped and stuffed into the boot of his vehicle which was set alight.
Namola chief ambassador Yusuf Abramjee said: “This partnership will go a long way to get help fast, to protect the taxi drivers and we hope it will give them a sense of security as well.”
At the same time, the police's Daniel Mavimbela has reiterated a call for information that could lead to an arrest.
“Our investigating officer is apparently following all the leads and none of them has led to a breakthrough.”
WATCH: Hundreds of Taxify, Uber drivers demand justice for murdered colleague
Popular in Local
-
'End of the road for Pistorius' in leave to appeal matter
-
16 prisoners escape from Joburg's 'Sun City' prison
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018
-
Pretoria building houses mortuary, food storage facility
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.