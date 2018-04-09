Stompie Seipei’s mom says she's forgiven her son's killer

Joyce Seipei has made it clear that she does not believe that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was involved in her son's murder.

JOHANNESBURG – The mother of the child activist whose death was blamed on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela says she has forgiven whoever killed her child.

Stompie Seipei was killed in 1989 and in the days since Madikizela-Mandela's death, some have accused her of orchestrating the 14-year-old's murder.

This is despite the fact that the so-called coach of the Mandela Football Club, Jerry Richardson, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Seipei after the teenager found out that Richardson was an apartheid spy.

Joyce Seipei has made it clear that she does not believe that the late struggle stalwart was involved in her son's murder.

She spoke to the media at her home in the Free State on Sunday where the African National Congress (ANC) confirmed she will attend Madikizela-Mandela's funeral this weekend.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says: “Joy Seipei will also be participating the national memorial service and will also be attending the funeral.

“The ANC headquarters is handling and taking care of all those logistics that have got to do with her attendance.”

Madikizela-Mandela was convicted for Seipei's kidnapping and being an accessory to assault.