Solidarity to announce strategy to rescue SAA

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity says it will announce a legal strategy to rescue South African Airways (SAA) from further demise this week.

Solidarity has expressed concern over the state of the national carrier, which lost almost R4 billion last year.

The union is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene to support its application to place SAA under business rescue.

Solidarity's Connie Mulder says they’ll make an announcement on Thursday.

“We will make the announcement and have given the ministers time to respond. We will announce our court application, further dates and the process going forward.”

