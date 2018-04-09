Simbine, Bruintjies claim gold & silver in men’s 100m final
SA sprinting duo Akani Simbine & Henrico Bruintjies stormed to gold and silver medal victories in the Men’s 100m Final, finishing in first & second place respectively.
JOHANNESBURG - South African sprinting duo Akani Simbine and Henrico Bruintjies stormed to gold and silver medal victories in the men’s 100m final, finishing in first and second place respectively.
Simbine started slowly but showed great speed in the last 60m to win in a time of 10.03 for South Africa’s eighth gold medal in this year’s Commonwealth Games.
Bruintjies came second behind Simbine and ahead of Jamaican Yohan Blake in a time of 10:17 to claim the silver medal, while Blake finished third in a time of 10:19.
