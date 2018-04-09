Simbine, Bruintjies claim gold & silver in men’s 100m final

SA sprinting duo Akani Simbine & Henrico Bruintjies stormed to gold and silver medal victories in the Men’s 100m Final, finishing in first & second place respectively.

Simbine started slowly but showed great speed in the last 60m to win in a time of 10.03 for South Africa’s eighth gold medal in this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Bruintjies came second behind Simbine and ahead of Jamaican Yohan Blake in a time of 10:17 to claim the silver medal, while Blake finished third in a time of 10:19.