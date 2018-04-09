Popular Topics
Simbine, Bruintjies claim gold & silver in men’s 100m final

SA sprinting duo Akani Simbine & Henrico Bruintjies stormed to gold and silver medal victories in the Men’s 100m Final, finishing in first & second place respectively.

Akani Simbine wins gold at the Commonwealth Games 100m final. Picture: @thecgf/Twitter
Akani Simbine wins gold at the Commonwealth Games 100m final. Picture: @thecgf/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African sprinting duo Akani Simbine and Henrico Bruintjies stormed to gold and silver medal victories in the men’s 100m final, finishing in first and second place respectively.

Simbine started slowly but showed great speed in the last 60m to win in a time of 10.03 for South Africa’s eighth gold medal in this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Bruintjies came second behind Simbine and ahead of Jamaican Yohan Blake in a time of 10:17 to claim the silver medal, while Blake finished third in a time of 10:19.

