Schoenmaker smashes Penny Heyns’ 100m record at Commonwealth Games

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker broke swimming legend Penny Heyns’ 1999 100m breaststroke African record, claiming the gold medal in a fast time of 1:06.41.

JOHANNESBURG - South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker broke swimming legend Penny Heyns’ 1999 100m breaststroke African record, claiming the gold medal in a fast time of 1:06.41.

The feat comes after Schoenmaker won Gold in the 200m Breaststroke event on Saturday, claiming a 100 and 200m double in the process.

Penny Heyns had previously held the record since 1999, ironically also set in Australia.

Cameron van der Burgh also won gold in the men’s 50m breaststroke event, winning in a time of 26.48