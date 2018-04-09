SA women’s lawn bowls bag silver

Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis took silver for South Africa in the women's fours bowls final against Australia, adding team SA's second silver medal of the competition.

JOHANNESBURG - Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis took silver for South Africa in the women's fours bowls final against Australia, adding team SA's second silver medal of the competition.

The silver medal now puts South Africa up to eighth on the overall medal standings and lead the race in the African countries with Kenya sitting 24th with two medals.