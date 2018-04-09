Public urged not to visit Mnandi Beach area after dark

A man was shot and killed during a hijacking at the beach during the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have urged the public not to visit the Mnandi Beach area after dark due to high levels of crime there.

The 39-year-old man, his wife and two other women had gone to the beach when the attack happened in Cape Town.

Officials say the deceased and one of the women sat in the car while his wife and the other woman went to swim.

The gunmen then ambushed them, demanded the car keys and shot the driver through the window, killing him.

The city's Wayne Dyason says the man's body was dragged out of the car and the woman had her cellphone stolen.

“They left the female unharmed and she hid; the wife and other lady heard the shot and they hid as well. When they saw the blue lights of the police, they came out and reported what had happened.”