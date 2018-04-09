Protesting Mitchell's Plain workers set rubbish alight

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason said the reasons for their actions are unclear at this stage and the road is closed and all services are on the scene.

CAPE TOWN - Workers are protesting in Mitchell's Plain over a dispute with one of the cleaning contractor in the area.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason says the disgruntled workers have dumped rubbish in the road and have set it alight.

“Workers reportedly employed by a contractor in the Siqalo informal settlement have dumped rubbish in the road and set it alight. The reasons for their actions are unclear at this stage, the road is closed and all services are on the scene.”