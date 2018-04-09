Pretoria building houses mortuary, food storage facility

Isaac Mahlangu exposed this morning how the retailer's branch in Rayton shares a building with a morgue.

Isaac Mahlangu on Monday morning exposed how the retailer's branch in Rayton shares a building with a morgue.

He goes on to describe how the food is separated from bodies only by a four metre wall.

The food stored there, includes soft drinks and cooking oil.

Mahlangu says that he received a tip-off from community members.

“On Friday we decided to head out and when we got to Rayton we were really surprised to see this one structure behind Rayton Park Mall and the doors were opened.

“You could see food that was stored in that storeroom and just behind it, a mortuary, all under one roof.”