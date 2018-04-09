Pick n Pay denies sharing storage facility with mortuary
Management states the storage facility mentioned is not used by Pick n Pay at all, but by a nearby service station which is situated next to the building.
JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay has denied reports that one of its stores in Rayton, Pretoria East has a food storage facility in the same building that houses a mortuary.
In a short statement to answer questions from Eyewitness News, the retailer says the story published in the Sowetan on Monday morning is incorrect.
Management further states that the storage facility mentioned in the article is not used by Pick n Pay at all, but by a nearby service station which is situated next to the building.
Officials say the Pick n Pay store is 400 metres away from this facility.
They also added that the law firm quoted in the newspaper article, Rochelle Pheiffer attorneys, was not speaking for Pick n Pay but on behalf of the building's landlord.
LISTEN: Bongani Bingwa interviews Sowetan journalist Isaac Mahlangu
