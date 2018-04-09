Parly labour committee to hear public input on minimum wage
The Labour Department announced last month that the planned 1 May implementation date won't be met.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's labour committee plans to hold a series of meetings next week to consider public input on the national minimum wage.
While no new deadline has been set, Parliament's House chairperson Cedric Frolick says he's confident Parliament's portfolio committee can make good progress before the long mid-year recess.
Parliament is currently considering three pieces of legislation that will give effect to the national minimum wage.
The labour committee was due to meet this week to consider a barrage of public submissions on the bills but some Members of Parliament are unavailable during the recess.
During last month's public hearings, organisations raised a number of concerns about the bills, including changes that differ from the Nedlac agreement.
The labour committee will meet next week to consider the submissions and go through the bills clause-by-clause.
A longer than usual mid-year recess could further delay the bills' approval but Frolick says he believes there's enough time to go through the public submissions before the end of June.
