Outstanding, missing documents hinder Esidimeni deaths probe
MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says 42 of the 46 inquests have been concluded but the remaining four have been delayed due to the missing documents.
JOHANNESBURG - It’s been revealed in the Gauteng legislature that police have not been able to conclude some of the inquests into the deaths of Life Esidimeni patients because of outstanding post-mortem reports and missing hospital records.
Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane revealed this through a written response to a question by the Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom.
She says 42 of the 46 inquests have been concluded but the remaining four have been delayed due to the missing documents.
Bloom says he is concerned about the incomplete cases.
“There’s still four outstanding and I’m told it’s because of outstanding dockets and incomplete post-mortems. I think they need to collect all the evidence as soon as possible so that this can go to court.”
Over 140 psychiatric patients died after the Gauteng Health Department terminated its contract with Esidimeni in 2015.
WATCH: Moseneke orders government to pay up for Life Esidimeni tragedy
