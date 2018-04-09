Online chat ends in hijacking for Pretoria man

Nelson Mandela Foundation pays tribute to Mama Winnie
Local
JOHANNESBURG – An online chat went horribly wrong for a Pretoria man.
The man was hijacked on Friday by someone he met on the internet.
It is understood two men arranged to meet on that night after chatting online.
At the end of the evening, one of the men offered the other a lift home. But he was stabbed and hijacked.
The police's Daniel Mavimibela says: “The Sunnyside police are warning the public to act with absolute caution before meeting or even entertaining strangers who befriend them via the internet.”
