Online chat ends in hijacking for Pretoria man

The man was hijacked on Friday by someone he met on the internet.

JOHANNESBURG – An online chat went horribly wrong for a Pretoria man.

It is understood two men arranged to meet on that night after chatting online.

At the end of the evening, one of the men offered the other a lift home. But he was stabbed and hijacked.

The police's Daniel Mavimibela says: “The Sunnyside police are warning the public to act with absolute caution before meeting or even entertaining strangers who befriend them via the internet.”