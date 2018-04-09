Nelson Mandela Foundation pays tribute to Mama Winnie
Speakers including former first lady Graca Machel, ministers Ayanda Dlodlo and Jeff Radebe are expected to lead the tributes.
JOHANNESBURG – The Nelson Mandela Foundation is holding a tribute event in honour of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Constitution Hill on Monday.
Speakers, including former first lady Graca Machel, ministers Ayanda Dlodlo and Jeff Radebe, are expected to lead the tributes.
As local film producer Anant Singh played a video here depicting the life of the struggle icon affectionately known as Mama Winnie, many in the audience shed a few tears.
Foundation board member Nikiwe Bikitsha says that Madikizela-Mandela was not made by former president Nelson Mandela, although their lives were inextricably linked.
Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel and struggle stalwart George Bizos are sitting in the front row.
#WinnieMadikizelaMandela #MandelaFoundation Speaking now is former First Lady Graca Machel who says as a nation we tend to only wake up and acknowledge the people who have sacrificed for us when they leave. [KS] pic.twitter.com/I1OBGVenOe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018
#WinnieMadikizelaMandela #MandelaFoundation Nelson Mandela’s oldest granddaughter Ndileka Mandela can’t hold back the tears as she talks about Mama Winnie. [KS] pic.twitter.com/SCmqsqEbpb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018
#WinnieMadikizelaMandela #MandelaFoundation [VIDEO] Soweto Gospel Choir gives a performance at Constitution Hill. [KS] pic.twitter.com/BgMsIifrSy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018
#WinnieMadikizelaMandela #MandelaFoundation sitting in the front row is Graca Machel, George Bizos, Sello Hatang, Nikiwe Bikitsha Trevor Manuel, Ndileka Mandela, Ayanda Dlodlo, Jeff Radebe. [KS] pic.twitter.com/5ZgAYjDZBl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018
Popular in Local
-
16 prisoners escape from Joburg's 'Sun City' prison
-
Pretoria building houses mortuary, food storage facility
-
Pick n Pay denies sharing storage facility with mortuary
-
Teary Machel remembers ‘big sister’ Madikizela-Mandela
-
Manhunt launched for 16 Joburg prison escapees
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.