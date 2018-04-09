Nelson Mandela Foundation pays tribute to Mama Winnie

Speakers including former first lady Graca Machel, ministers Ayanda Dlodlo and Jeff Radebe are expected to lead the tributes.

JOHANNESBURG – The Nelson Mandela Foundation is holding a tribute event in honour of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Constitution Hill on Monday.

Speakers, including former first lady Graca Machel, ministers Ayanda Dlodlo and Jeff Radebe, are expected to lead the tributes.

As local film producer Anant Singh played a video here depicting the life of the struggle icon affectionately known as Mama Winnie, many in the audience shed a few tears.

Foundation board member Nikiwe Bikitsha says that Madikizela-Mandela was not made by former president Nelson Mandela, although their lives were inextricably linked.

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel and struggle stalwart George Bizos are sitting in the front row.

#WinnieMadikizelaMandela #MandelaFoundation Speaking now is former First Lady Graca Machel who says as a nation we tend to only wake up and acknowledge the people who have sacrificed for us when they leave. [KS] pic.twitter.com/I1OBGVenOe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018

#WinnieMadikizelaMandela #MandelaFoundation Nelson Mandela’s oldest granddaughter Ndileka Mandela can’t hold back the tears as she talks about Mama Winnie. [KS] pic.twitter.com/SCmqsqEbpb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018