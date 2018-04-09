Popular Topics
Nelson Mandela Foundation pays tribute to Mama Winnie

Speakers including former first lady Graca Machel, ministers Ayanda Dlodlo and Jeff Radebe are expected to lead the tributes.

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel gives a keynote address on the life of Ma Winnie at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on 9 April 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel gives a keynote address on the life of Ma Winnie at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on 9 April 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Nelson Mandela Foundation is holding a tribute event in honour of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Constitution Hill on Monday.

Speakers, including former first lady Graca Machel, ministers Ayanda Dlodlo and Jeff Radebe, are expected to lead the tributes.

As local film producer Anant Singh played a video here depicting the life of the struggle icon affectionately known as Mama Winnie, many in the audience shed a few tears.

Foundation board member Nikiwe Bikitsha says that Madikizela-Mandela was not made by former president Nelson Mandela, although their lives were inextricably linked.

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel and struggle stalwart George Bizos are sitting in the front row.

