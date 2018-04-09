Msimanga: Recall clause to deal with members that bring DA into disrepute

The DA has introduced a new clause that will give the party the power to ask any public representative in a DA-led government to resign if the caucus loses confidence in them.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Solly Msimanga says the party’s new recall clause will give the party more teeth to deal with members who bring the DA into disrepute when making statements on social media.

Msimanga was unsuccessful in becoming the party's new Federal chairperson at the weekend.

Last month, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille tweeted comments regarding the families of the Life Esidimeni victims which drew widespread criticism.

She asked why they did not raise the alarm about their relatives living in profound neglect before the tragedy happened.

The DA has introduced a new clause that will give the party the power to ask any public representative in a DA-led government to resign if the caucus loses confidence in them.

Msimanga says that up to now, some members have brought the DA into disrepute on social media without any consequences.

“A clearer view in terms of how we deal with this issue or how we should be dealing with this issue, there seem to be no consequence while the party is suffering.”

DA Western Cape chair Bonginkosi Madikizela says measures are in place to deal with people with an agenda.

“The Federal Executive will have to make sure that that motion is not a witch-hunt, but it applies to everyone.”

The recall clause was supported by the majority of the DA congress.