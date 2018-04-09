Mothers, guardians weep at the scene of fatal wall collapse

It’s understood the trio, aged between three and 10, were playing outside a dilapidated building when the wall caved in in Doornfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he is angry and extremely disappointed by a wall collapse in the inner city that's claimed the lives of three young children.

It’s understood the trio, aged between three and 10, were playing outside a dilapidated building when the wall caved in in Doornfontein.

One child managed to escape with minor injuries.

There’s a large red firetruck and hundreds of onlookers at the scene where the children have been killed.

Just a few metres away are their bodies covered in silver sheets. It’s a heartbreaking scene as the mothers and guardians of the children sat weeping.

Mashaba says for so long they have pleaded with the national government to help clean up the city.

He says Monday’s deadly collapse is unacceptable.

“This is not an accident, someone has to be held accountable. We’ve got to establish who the owner of this property is and why it was allowed to get to this stage over time.”

Police and forensic investigators were on the scene as well.

TRAFFIC

There’s heavy traffic around the scene where the children have been killed. Traffic's quite heavy as many taxis use this route.

Mashaba says work will be done in providing counselling and therapy to the families of the victims.

He says the city is in the process of expropriating many of the hijacked buildings in the city.

#Doornfontein It’s a heartbreaking scene as mothers of the 3 children killed by the collapsed building sit on the steps on the periphery of the scene. Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says for so long the city has asked government to help in providing affordable accommodation. [KS] pic.twitter.com/hNA20I5LLp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2018