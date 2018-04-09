Memorial services planned for Madikizela-Mandela in NYC
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela been remembered by activists in America, who rallied behind her during apartheid, for her role in the struggle for freedom in South Africa.
NEW YORK - A number of memorial services have been planned for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in New York City this week, the first US city she visited with Nelson Mandela upon his release from prison in 1990.
Madikizela-Mandela been remembered by activists in America, who rallied behind her during apartheid, for her role in the struggle for freedom in South Africa.
One of the organisations that the late struggle icon had developed strong ties with in the US, Sisters Against South African Apartheid, will meet on Tuesday at the House of the Lord Church in Brooklyn for a memorial in her honour.
On Thursday another memorial will be held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. Deputy Secretary general of the United Nations (UN) Amina Mohammed is expected to attend.
On Friday, the UN will also hold a tribute event and a book of condolences is open at the South African consulate to the UN.
WATCH: ANC celebrates Madikizela-Mandela with music, theatre
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Maimane: DA's new election strategy won't focus on bashing ANC
-
Stompie Seipei’s mother: I don’t believe Madikizela-Mandela involved in murder
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
PowerBall results: Friday 6 April 2018
-
Goodwood prison crackdown to continue after warders stabbed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.