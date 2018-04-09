Memorial services planned for Madikizela-Mandela in NYC

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela been remembered by activists in America, who rallied behind her during apartheid, for her role in the struggle for freedom in South Africa.

NEW YORK - A number of memorial services have been planned for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in New York City this week, the first US city she visited with Nelson Mandela upon his release from prison in 1990.

One of the organisations that the late struggle icon had developed strong ties with in the US, Sisters Against South African Apartheid, will meet on Tuesday at the House of the Lord Church in Brooklyn for a memorial in her honour.

On Thursday another memorial will be held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. Deputy Secretary general of the United Nations (UN) Amina Mohammed is expected to attend.

On Friday, the UN will also hold a tribute event and a book of condolences is open at the South African consulate to the UN.

