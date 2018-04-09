Manhunt launched for 16 Joburg prison escapees

The prisoners managed to escape from the facility's Medium B section early on Monday morning. Officials say they broke through the iron bars over a window and even managed to break through a wall.

JOHANNESBURG - A manhunt is on for 16 inmates who broke out of Johannesburg prison.

The prisoners managed to escape from the facility's Medium B section early on Monday morning.

Officials say they broke through the iron bars over a window and even managed to break through a wall.

Day-to-day operations at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility seem to be continuing as per normal, with warders at the main gate performing security checks of those making their way in and out of the prison.

However, just across the road staff at the Shell garage say they’re afraid following this morning’s prison break.

A petrol attendant says in the seven years that he’s worked here, he’s never been this shaken.

“It's very frightening. It's very, very frightening.”

Manager Isack Ismail says he is most concerned about his overnight staff.

“Honestly, they are first in line because they are not sure if it’s a customer or if it’s a criminal that’s here.”

Ismail says he will brief his team on safety measures and security should they be under attack.