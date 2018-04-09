Manenberg tense after 3 murdered over weekend

[WATCH] Mama Winnie tribute wall unveiled outside Luthuli House
Local
The community has seen a spike in gang violence since the Easter weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Manenberg remains tense as deadly gang violence continues unabated.
Over the weekend, three people, including two suspected gangsters, were shot and killed.
Two people were gunned down late last week. In one incident, gangsters opened fire on Abdul Kader Stanford after he'd confronted them.
Manenberg community leader Roegshanda Pascoe says the violence continued through the weekend.
Meanwhile, three people were shot and killed in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain on Sunday night.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
