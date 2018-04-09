Mama Winnie deserved Isitwalandwe Award - ANCYL
The youth league was speaking at the struggle hero's ANC Gauteng memorial in Soweto following the stalwart's death last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says the ANC should have already given the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the Isitwalandwe Award - the highest honour given to those who made outstanding sacrifices for liberation.
The youth league was speaking at the struggle hero's ANC Gauteng memorial in Soweto following the stalwart's death last week.
The league's Sifiso Mtsweni says Madikizela-Mandela inspired young people to revolt at a difficult time and deserves the recognition.
“We believe that that award is long overdue. Mama Winnie was supposed to be honoured with it while she was still alive. Now that she has passed, the ANC on 8 January, we expect to see the highest honour being bestowed to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.”
WATCH: ANC in Gauteng holds memorial service for Mama Winnie
Popular in Local
-
'End of the road for Pistorius' in leave to appeal matter
-
16 prisoners escape from Joburg's 'Sun City' prison
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018
-
Pretoria building houses mortuary, food storage facility
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.