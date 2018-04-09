Popular Topics
Mama Winnie deserved Isitwalandwe Award - ANCYL

The youth league was speaking at the struggle hero's ANC Gauteng memorial in Soweto following the stalwart's death last week.

ANC members and supporters of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela waved flags, sang and danced and were predominantly jovial at the UJ Soweto Campus to mark Madikizela-Mandela's death and memorial. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says the ANC should have already given the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the Isitwalandwe Award - the highest honour given to those who made outstanding sacrifices for liberation.

The youth league was speaking at the struggle hero's ANC Gauteng memorial in Soweto following the stalwart's death last week.

The league's Sifiso Mtsweni says Madikizela-Mandela inspired young people to revolt at a difficult time and deserves the recognition.

“We believe that that award is long overdue. Mama Winnie was supposed to be honoured with it while she was still alive. Now that she has passed, the ANC on 8 January, we expect to see the highest honour being bestowed to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.”

WATCH: ANC in Gauteng holds memorial service for Mama Winnie

