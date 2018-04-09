Maimane: DA's new election strategy won't focus on bashing ANC
Mmusi Maimane was re-elected at the DA’s congress this weekend, together with Federal Council Chair James Selfe and Federal Chair Athol Trollip.
JOHANNESBURG – As the Democratic Alliance (DA) prepares for the 2019 elections, its leader Mmusi Maimane has told Eyewitness News that the organisation’s new election strategy will be broad and not just focus on bashing the African National Congress (ANC).
Maimane was re-elected at the party’s congress this weekend, together with Federal Council Chair James Selfe and Federal Chair Athol Trollip.
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, who lost to Trollip, has cautioned the DA against bashing the ANC 24/7.
WATCH: The DA announces its newly elected leadership
Just two weeks ago, Msimanga told Eyewitness News that if the DA wants to perform well in next year’s elections, it must come up with a proper strategy for campaigning and not just focus on bashing the ANC.
Coming out of its most important and, according Maimane, “most diverse” congress, the DA seems to be changing its election strategy from just focusing largely on the ANC.
“You read a message I spoke about today, I never mentioned the ANC.”
WATCH: Maimane: This was the most successful congress for the DA
While the party’s previous election stance was largely about former President Jacob Zuma, Maimane says the party’s strategy for next year’s elections will not be about personalities.
“It ought to be about the issues. It’s about the economy, it’s about the South Africans who feel left out.”
He says the party has taken a stance that seeks to ensure its election message is one that pushes for one South African for all.
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma backers in KZN plotting to oust Ramaphosa - report
-
ANC says unaware of alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
De Lille ‘not afraid’ of DA’s new recall clause
-
Msimanga: Recall clause to deal with members that bring DA into disrepute
-
DA amends its constitution with ‘Patricia clause’
-
[WATCH] The DA announces its newly elected leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.