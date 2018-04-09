Maimane: DA's new election strategy won't focus on bashing ANC

Mmusi Maimane was re-elected at the DA’s congress this weekend, together with Federal Council Chair James Selfe and Federal Chair Athol Trollip.

JOHANNESBURG – As the Democratic Alliance (DA) prepares for the 2019 elections, its leader Mmusi Maimane has told Eyewitness News that the organisation’s new election strategy will be broad and not just focus on bashing the African National Congress (ANC).

Maimane was re-elected at the party’s congress this weekend, together with Federal Council Chair James Selfe and Federal Chair Athol Trollip.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, who lost to Trollip, has cautioned the DA against bashing the ANC 24/7.

Just two weeks ago, Msimanga told Eyewitness News that if the DA wants to perform well in next year’s elections, it must come up with a proper strategy for campaigning and not just focus on bashing the ANC.

Coming out of its most important and, according Maimane, “most diverse” congress, the DA seems to be changing its election strategy from just focusing largely on the ANC.

“You read a message I spoke about today, I never mentioned the ANC.”

While the party’s previous election stance was largely about former President Jacob Zuma, Maimane says the party’s strategy for next year’s elections will not be about personalities.

“It ought to be about the issues. It’s about the economy, it’s about the South Africans who feel left out.”

He says the party has taken a stance that seeks to ensure its election message is one that pushes for one South African for all.