Macron honours Portuguese soldiers killed in WW1 battle

More than 7,400 Portuguese soldiers fighting for the allied forces were killed, wounded or taken prisoner by German troops during the Battle of Lys in April 1918.

French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: @EmmanuelMacron/Twitter.
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: @EmmanuelMacron/Twitter.
41 minutes ago

RICHEBOURG, FRANCE - Hundreds of Portuguese soldiers who died on French soil 100 years ago during World War One were remembered on Monday at a ceremony attended by both countries’ presidents.

More than 7,400 Portuguese soldiers fighting for the allied forces were killed, wounded or taken prisoner by German troops during the Battle of Lys in April 1918.

“We must not allow ourselves to take for granted the Europe in which we live as if it were just the result of what we have built together and not of spilt blood,” French President Emmanuel Macron said during the ceremony at the Richebourg cemetery in northern France.

“And at a time when Europe doubts itself, at a time when some people express their fears for the future by putting their faith in the hands of leaders who feed of this anguish, we must remember and salute their achievements,” he added.

The Battle of the Lys was part of a German offensive that tried and failed to force Britain out of the war.

