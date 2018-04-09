Lockdown lifted at Goodwood Prison after 2 warders stabbed

It's believed the attack on prison warders was part of a gang ritual.

CAPE TOWN - A lockdown at Goodwood Prison has been lifted, following the stabbing of two warders.

One of them was stabbed in the chest during the incident on Sunday.

Following the incident, about 200 police officers have been helping prison officials conduct random searches for dangerous weapons.

Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako says it's alleged an inmate, recently transferred from St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth, told others he was a general in a prison gang.

They then allegedly demanded he proves his rank by carrying out the stabbing.

The two wounded warders have been placed on leave until they are fit to return to work.

They were stabbed as they opened the cells to let prisoners out for breakfast