[LISTEN] Professor Tim Noakes on zero-rated foods

Radio 702 | Noakes lists the zero-rated foods that can lead to healthier lifestyles in light of the recent increase in VAT.

JOHANNESBURG - Phemelo Motene talks to Professor Tim Noakes, a professor of exercise and sport at the University of Cape Town, about healthy eating habits and foods in light of the increase in VAT.

Noakes lists the zero-rated foods that can lead to healthier lifestyles.

Listen to the audio for more.