[LISTEN] 'Just travelling to someone for a braai will now cost more'

CapeTalk | Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies interviews tax consultant at Mazars Tertius Troost, who calculated the price of a braai.

CAPE TOWN - Most South Africans love to braai. But with an increase in VAT, the sugar tax and fuel hikes, this favourite pastime will now cost more.

Tax consultant Tertius Troost explains: “With all these increases, like the introduction of the sugar tax, the increase in the VAT rate and the increase in the general fuel levy… all of a sudden just travelling to someone for a braai will also cost you more money.”

Troost also calculated the price of a braai after various price hikes.

