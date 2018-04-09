[LISTEN] 'Just travelling to someone for a braai will now cost more'
CapeTalk | Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies interviews tax consultant at Mazars Tertius Troost, who calculated the price of a braai.
CAPE TOWN - Most South Africans love to braai. But with an increase in VAT, the sugar tax and fuel hikes, this favourite pastime will now cost more.
Tax consultant Tertius Troost explains: “With all these increases, like the introduction of the sugar tax, the increase in the VAT rate and the increase in the general fuel levy… all of a sudden just travelling to someone for a braai will also cost you more money.”
Troost also calculated the price of a braai after various price hikes.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Professor Tim Noakes on zero-rated foods
-
[LISTEN] Has DA found its identity?
-
[LISTEN] New financial literacy initiative to empower SA students
-
[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possible
-
[LISTEN] Manuel rips into Magashule over Brandfort Museum
-
[LISTEN] #DACongress: I'm no poster boy, says Solly Msimanga
-
[LISTEN] Rodizio owner: Kettle assault incident was a mistake
-
[LISTEN] Thoko Ntshiga: I’m just doing what I love
-
[LISTEN] Jazz Epistles' legends brought to life in a book
-
[LISTEN] 8 tips that could help you avoid a car hijacking
-
[LISTEN] What the fuel price hike means for the economy
-
[LISTEN] EFF calls for Lamberti to quit Eskom board
-
[LISTEN] SACP explains why it won’t support Zuma in court
-
[LISTEN] Ronald Lamola: Younger leaders needed in SA
-
[LISTEN] Sars fails to reach tax collection target
-
[LISTEN] Was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the president SA needed?
-
[LISTEN] EI, not IQ, will keep your job safe from AI... for now
-
[LISTEN] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the feminist
-
[LISTEN] How to survive the VAT increase
-
[LISTEN] Mandela Foundation calls for more compassion after Mam' Winnie's death
-
[LISTEN] Economist: The state is spending far too much money
-
[LISTEN] 'We love you tata': EWN bids farewell to Stephen Grootes
-
[LISTEN] How to create a winning CV
-
[LISTEN] Mayor Masina talks leadership, future plans for Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.