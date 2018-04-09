Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Has DA found its identity?

| The Democratic Alliance has just concluded its biggest ever conference where Mmusi Maimane was re-elected as party leader.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gareth van Onselen, Head of Politics and Governance at the Institute of Race Relations about the Democratic Alliance's Federal congress, where Mmusi Maimane was re-elected as party leader.

The most closely watched contest was for the position of federal chairperson which was contested by executive mayors Athol Trollip and Solly Msimanga, which the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor won.

The official opposition has faced criticism for not electing sufficiently diverse leadership despite adopting the principle as one of its principles this weekend.

Van Onselen says one of the biggest problems with the DA is that the weekend congress was internally looking, trying hard to do lots of housekeeping and trying to fix its governance structure.

Listen to the audio for more.

